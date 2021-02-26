Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $33.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Myriad Genetics traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 36573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

