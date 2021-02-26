MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2021 – MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:MYTE traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.89. 319,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,209. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

