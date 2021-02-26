Namecoin (NMC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144,080.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $22.93 million and approximately $144,080.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003340 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,593.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.73 or 0.01031764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.82 or 0.00385940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00030014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005248 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

