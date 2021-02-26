Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $10.18

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $8.96. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 166,216 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

