NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NSTG opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $602,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 44.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.