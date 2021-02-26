NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 348,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $424.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.83. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

