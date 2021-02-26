NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) (ASX:NCC) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) (ASX:NCC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.77.

In related news, insider Sebastian Evans sold 52,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73), for a total value of A$53,645.15 ($38,317.97).

About NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX)

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

