National Bank Financial Boosts TVA Group (TSE:TVA) Price Target to C$2.50

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TVA Group has a 52 week low of C$2.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.93.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.62 million during the quarter.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

