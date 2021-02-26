National Bank Financial Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

BMO opened at $83.83 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,182,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,465 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 979,408 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,258,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

