National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$13.50” Price Target for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) has been assigned a C$13.50 target price by National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.61. 545,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,850. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$6.27 and a 52-week high of C$13.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

