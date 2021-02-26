National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$88.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.50 to C$76.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$84.44.

NA stock opened at C$80.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.41. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.3499997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at C$565,319.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

