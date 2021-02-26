National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NHI. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NHI opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

