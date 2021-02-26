Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Trading 9.9% Higher

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $6.79. 155,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 271,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.79). Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 99,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

