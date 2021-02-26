NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE) Insider John Falla Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE) insider John Falla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61) per share, for a total transaction of £23,900 ($31,225.50).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) stock opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £556.57 million and a P/E ratio of 726.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,201.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,064.82. NB Private Equity Partners Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 518 ($6.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L)’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

