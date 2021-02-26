NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 42.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NBTB traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $36.63. 7,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,585. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

