Needham & Company LLC Boosts Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $195.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLAB. Loop Capital raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $153.88 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 512.93, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,869 shares of company stock worth $1,420,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

