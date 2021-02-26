Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%.

Nelnet stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.24. 2,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,318. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Nelnet alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.