Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) received a €62.00 ($72.94) target price from analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.75 ($72.65).

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €53.00 ($62.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63. Nemetschek SE has a 52 week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88.

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

