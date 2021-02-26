NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.58.

NEO stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.99. 6,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,165. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,722.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $6,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,734. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,304,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

