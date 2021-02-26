NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.2–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $57-62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.09 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.20-0.10) EPS.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,854. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $481.90 million, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.03.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

