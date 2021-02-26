Netbox Coin (NBX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $78,522.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $78,522.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00074609 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.24 or 0.00602220 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012211 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,536,996 coins and its circulating supply is 77,129,589 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal.

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.