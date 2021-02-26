Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.51 Million

Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce $250.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.71 million and the lowest is $232.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $237.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 114.85 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.