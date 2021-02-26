Neutron (NTRN) Reaches Market Cap of $264,989.65

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 59.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 52.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $264,989.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00032670 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

