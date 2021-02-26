Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $167.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average is $159.09.

Get Nevro alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.85.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.