New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Cut to $2.75

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $3.75 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.86.

NGD stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

