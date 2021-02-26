New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYMT opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.