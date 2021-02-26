New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 85,484 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.58% of ShockWave Medical worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $116.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $371,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,698.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $53,509,720. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

