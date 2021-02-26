New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $22,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $1,734,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.41.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $58,268.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $258.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.48 and a 200 day moving average of $277.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.