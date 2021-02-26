New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.27 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,177 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $21,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at $72,877,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

ZS stock opened at $195.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.