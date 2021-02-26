New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23.73 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $23,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $61.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

