New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.05 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.77% of Meritage Homes worth $24,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

MTH stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

