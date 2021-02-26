New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

NBIX opened at $106.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

