New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 241,638 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,638 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $21,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

