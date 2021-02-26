Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXPRF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nexans alerts:

Nexans stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. Nexans has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.