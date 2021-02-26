Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Trims Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 67.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 44,711 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

