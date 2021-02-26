Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,291 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $190.98 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average is $150.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a PE ratio of -120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

