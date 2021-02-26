nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $40.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

