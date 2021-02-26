Nordea Bank Abp’s (NRDBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

