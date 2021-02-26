Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Shares of NDSN opened at $193.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.20. Nordson has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

