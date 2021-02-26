Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.39

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.39 and last traded at $100.28, with a volume of 27928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average is $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $122,645.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,325 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Northern Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.