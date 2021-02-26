Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NPI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$42.41 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.17.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

