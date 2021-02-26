Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

ONCT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

