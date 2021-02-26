Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854,842 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.23% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $436,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $39.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

