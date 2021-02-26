Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.29.

Shares of NVMI opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

