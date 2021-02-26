NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NVCR traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $149.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,684. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $194.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.52 and a beta of 1.29.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

