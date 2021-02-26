Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

Nutanix stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 36,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,985. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,598.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.