Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.