Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 276,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,097. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

