Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.79

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and traded as low as $14.15. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 13,697 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMT. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 55,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 197.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 53,130 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

