NYL Investors LLC Has $11.37 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,710.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLB stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. 120,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,809. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.